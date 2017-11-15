Jeff Pierce has the endorsement of outgoing Sutter County sheriff J. Paul Parker.
Sutter County undersheriff announces run for top job

By Benjy Egel

November 15, 2017 10:28 AM

Sutter County undersheriff Jeff Pierce on Tuesday threw his hat in the ring for Sheriff J. Paul Parker’s job, earning the endorsement of his longtime boss.

Pierce has more than 37 years of law enforcement experience in Northern California, according to his Sutter County biography. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State and is a graduate of the FBI’s national academy.

“The sheriff’s department is facing new challenges we could not image even six years ago,” Pierce said in a news release. “The state is pushing career felons out of prisons, reducing penalties for criminals, opening the doors to increased drug use and trying to block us from working with federal agents to get rid of criminals and gangs from other countries.”

Parker plans to retire instead of running for re-election in 2018, he announced last week. He began his career in 1972 as one of the Sutter County Sheriff Department’s original cadets and has served as the sheriff for the last nine years.

“Jeff Pierce has earned my unequivocal and enthusiastic support for sheriff. In fact, on January 13, I’m going to strap on an apron and cook spaghetti for his campaign kick-off,” Parker said in a statement.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Department Cpt. Brandon Barnes, Navy veteran Chad Lizardo and Yuba City police officer Dennis Hauck are also in the running for Parker’s position.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

