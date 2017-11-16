Oak Ridge High student arrested after threatening large-scale violence

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested a student Wednesday evening on suspicion of threatening to cause mass violence throughout Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

The threat was allegedly made after classes ended at 2:50 p.m., negating a need to lock down the school. Campus opened as scheduled Thursday morning after the suspect was booked into El Dorado County Juvenile Hall on a charge of making a criminal threat, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release did not specify the alleged threat’s content or how it was made.

Wednesday wasn’t Oak Ridge High’s first scare with mass violence. A 14-year-old was arrested in August 2016 for allegedly threatening to open gunfire throughout the school, though authorities originally determined he had no access to firearms.

On Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was a rumor that a student brought a gun to Woodcreek High School in Roseville. The student was detained by Woodcreek’s youth service officer, and no gun was initially found. Roseville police later reported that the investigation led police officers, Roseville firefighters and school staff members to search a wetlands area behind the school, where they eventually found a loaded handgun submerged in water.

Officers arrested the student on suspicion of weapons-related offenses and took him to Juvenile Hall, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

On Saturday, a Willows High School student caused a law enforcement frenzy when he distributed a Snapchat photo of himself holding his uncle’s hunting rifle with the caption, “guess who is shooting up the school Monday.” The Glenn County Sheriff’s Department determined he had neither the means nor the motive to do so before classes resumed Monday.