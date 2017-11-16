They called 911 after losing car keys. Pile of mail, pried-open mailbox were keys to their arrest

A 911 call for help in Loomis led to an unlikely arrest.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports in a Facebook post that on Wednesday that deputies received a 911 call requesting them to help get a car started on Wayland Road.
The deputy to responding found a large pile of mail belonging to others on the seats and floorboards of the car. Also, their car was parked next to a pried-open mail box, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The suspects had lost their keys and could not start their car to leave, authorities said.
Marvin Lyles, 40, of Oakland, Jeromeia Franklin, 37, of Sacramento, and Mesha Cooper, 37, of Sacramento, were arrested and charged with felony mail theft.
The trio were booked at the South Placer Jail. Lyles’s and Cooper’s bail is set at $20,000 each and Franklin’s is set at $65,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
