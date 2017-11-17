Crime - Sacto 911

November 17, 2017 7:31 AM

14-year-old shot in Arden Arcade area

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

A 14-year-old is expected to survive after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night in shooting in the Arden Arcade area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls about 9:20 p.m. of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Clinton Road, south of Arden Way, according to a department news release.

The victim was taken via private vehicle to an area hospital before first responders arrived on the scene. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls about 9:20 p.m. of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Clinton Road, south of Arden Way.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

Pause
You better watch out: Rancho Cordova Police is on the prowl for package thieves this holiday season 0:55

You better watch out: Rancho Cordova Police is on the prowl for package thieves this holiday season

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

'We have a total of seven shooting scenes'

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino 0:41

Here's what happened in fatal pedestrian accident on El Camino

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:29

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer 1:22

LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer

  • 'There are other things they could have done'

    Bobbi Attaway's father Jesse Attaway was shot by Sheriff's Deputies last September. Bobbi, 17, talks about changes she'd like to see in the department. She and her sister Sierra Rivera are suing the county for more information.

'There are other things they could have done'

View more video

Crime - Sacto 911