14-year-old shot in Arden Arcade area

A 14-year-old is expected to survive after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night in shooting in the Arden Arcade area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls about 9:20 p.m. of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Clinton Road, south of Arden Way, according to a department news release.

The victim was taken via private vehicle to an area hospital before first responders arrived on the scene. He remains hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.