Man who escaped from Roseville police sought

By Anthony Sorci And Benjy Egel

asorci@sacbee.com

November 17, 2017 11:51 AM

A man who escaped Friday morning from the Roseville Police Department is being sought in the city near Junction, Washington and Foothills boulevards.

The department seeks Stephan Makarov, 32, who was in custody in connection with an auto theft investigation, the department said in a Facebook post. Makarov was not armed and did not have his cell phone or his vehicle, police said. His arrest record includes narcotics possession and property crimes but has no violent history.

Makarov is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with blond hair. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white stripe over a black T-shirt, and black jeans, and was handcuffed in the front.

Officer Dee Dee Gunther said the department did not know how Makarov escaped and would review its internal practices. He escaped about 9:35 a.m. after being arrested earlier Friday morning.

Anyone who sees Makarov should call 911, police advise.

