Pedestrian fatally struck on Roseville Road

A man from Newman, in Stanislaus County, has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in the Foothill Farms area.
The California Highway Patrol received numerous calls about 7:45 p.m. reporting a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Roseville Road, south of Elkhorn Boulevard, according to a CHP news release.
The vehicle involved was a 1996 Honda Accord, and the driver, a Sacramento man, immediately pulled to the right shoulder and remained at the scene, the news release said.
The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Mercy San Juan Medical Center with major injuries. The CHP later notified by the hospital that the man had died.
The CHP identified the victim only as a Hispanic man from Newman. His name has not been released pending notification of family.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
