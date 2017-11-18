Man leads police on car chase into downtown Sacramento, hides in apartment complex after crashing

A man fled from Sacramento Police officers Friday night, leading them on a vehicle chase into downtown before crashing his car and ducking into a nearby apartment complex, Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a police spokesman said.
The man, identified as William Cross, 36, eventually surrendered to police and was booked at the Sacramento Main Jail on suspicion of felony evading, obstruction of justice and possession of amphetamines.
The car chase started at around 9:48 p.m., when gang enforcement officers patrolling the area tried to pull over a man driving a car without license plates at 14th Avenue and 65th Street near Hiram W. Johnson High School.
Instead of stopping for officers, Cross took off, police said. He was followed by police and two helicopters as he entered the downtown area. He eventually crashed into a concrete wall at 4th and T streets and ran into a nearby apartment complex, Heinlein said.
Heinlein did not know if Cross lived in the apartment complex or knew people there, he said.
Cross surrendered without incident to police within an hour of the incident, Heinlein said. Cross is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, with his bail set at $230,000, jail records show.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments