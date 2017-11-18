He was convicted of killing a pizza delivery man. Now he’s suspected in his cellmate’s death.

A man who was convicted in a 1998 robbery and beating death of a pizza delivery man is suspected in the death of his cellmate Saturday morning, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press release said.
Wayne Bradley, 50, was found unresponsive in his Mule Creek State Prison cell at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the press release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prison officials say Bradley’s death was possibly a homicide and have named Bradley’s cellmate, Everett McCoy, 35, as a suspect. Bradley entered the prison from Los Angeles County in 2009 and was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery as a second-striker.
McCoy is serving a 28-year to life sentence for a first-degree murder and second-degree robbery conviction. McCoy, was one of three Sacramento teens who were suspected of robbing and fatally beating Leopoldo Guevarra, a 50-year-old pizza delivery man, at a vacant home in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood in 1998, Sacramento Bee articles show.
Prosecutors argued that the trio set up the attack, stealing two combination pizzas, soda, a $9 check and a crumpled dollar bill after Guevarra knocked on the home’s door and was punched in the face by McCoy. Guevarra fell back and hit his head on the pavement, an injury that led to his death 17 days later.
McCoy was 17 when he and one other teen were sentenced in the case. A retrial was scheduled for the third teen, who was 16 at the time, after the jury could not agree on a verdict.
McCoy has been moved to a segregated unit while the death is investigated, the press release said.
