Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

He was convicted of killing a pizza delivery man. Now he’s suspected in his cellmate’s death.

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

November 18, 2017 12:07 PM

A man who was convicted in a 1998 robbery and beating death of a pizza delivery man is suspected in the death of his cellmate Saturday morning, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press release said.

Wayne Bradley, 50, was found unresponsive in his Mule Creek State Prison cell at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the press release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prison officials say Bradley’s death was possibly a homicide and have named Bradley’s cellmate, Everett McCoy, 35, as a suspect. Bradley entered the prison from Los Angeles County in 2009 and was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery as a second-striker.

McCoy is serving a 28-year to life sentence for a first-degree murder and second-degree robbery conviction. McCoy, was one of three Sacramento teens who were suspected of robbing and fatally beating Leopoldo Guevarra, a 50-year-old pizza delivery man, at a vacant home in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood in 1998, Sacramento Bee articles show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors argued that the trio set up the attack, stealing two combination pizzas, soda, a $9 check and a crumpled dollar bill after Guevarra knocked on the home’s door and was punched in the face by McCoy. Guevarra fell back and hit his head on the pavement, an injury that led to his death 17 days later.

McCoy was 17 when he and one other teen were sentenced in the case. A retrial was scheduled for the third teen, who was 16 at the time, after the jury could not agree on a verdict.

McCoy has been moved to a segregated unit while the death is investigated, the press release said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'There are other things they could have done'

    Bobbi Attaway's father Jesse Attaway was shot by Sheriff's Deputies last September. Bobbi, 17, talks about changes she'd like to see in the department. She and her sister Sierra Rivera are suing the county for more information.

'There are other things they could have done'

'There are other things they could have done' 1:21

'There are other things they could have done'
You better watch out: Rancho Cordova Police is on the prowl for package thieves this holiday season 0:55

You better watch out: Rancho Cordova Police is on the prowl for package thieves this holiday season
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question