More Videos

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

Pause
'There are other things they could have done' 1:21

'There are other things they could have done'

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural 1:13

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural

Sacramento SPCA is drowning in puppies 0:22

Sacramento SPCA is drowning in puppies

How to survive an active shooter 3:59

How to survive an active shooter

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

    Citrus Heights Police had a busy week, with three wanted suspects making it onto this list. Take a look at this week's four most wanted fugitives in the Sacramento area.

Citrus Heights Police had a busy week, with three wanted suspects making it onto this list. Take a look at this week's four most wanted fugitives in the Sacramento area. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
Citrus Heights Police had a busy week, with three wanted suspects making it onto this list. Take a look at this week's four most wanted fugitives in the Sacramento area. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento deputy dragged down road after traffic stop

By Anita Chabria

achabria@sacbee.com

November 18, 2017 06:43 PM

A driver pulled over on a traffic violation tried to evade arrest by smashing into a patrol car, and subsequently dragged a deputy down the road before being apprehended Saturday morning.

The deputy was not injured, said Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Hampton said the incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday when deputies attempted a routine traffic stop near Palm Avenue and Hamilton street in the Foothill Farms area.

The driver refused to stop and slammed into a patrol vehicle as he drove away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputies pursued him and the driver eventually stopped, said Hampton. After a deputy approached the vehicle window, the man again sped away. The deputy was dragged along with the accelerating car.

Hampton said the man eventually left his car and fled on foot. Deputies, including K-9 and air units, pursued. The man was caught in a backyard near Sagebrush Way and Tacomic Drive.

The unidentified driver — who is refusing to give his name to authorities — was taken to the hospital with minor dog bites, said Hampton. He is expected to be booked into the Main Jail on multiple charges, but Hampton said authorities are waiting for fingerprint identification.

Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa

Comments

Videos

More Videos

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

Pause
'There are other things they could have done' 1:21

'There are other things they could have done'

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural 1:13

Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural

Sacramento SPCA is drowning in puppies 0:22

Sacramento SPCA is drowning in puppies

How to survive an active shooter 3:59

How to survive an active shooter

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

  • 'There are other things they could have done'

    Bobbi Attaway's father Jesse Attaway was shot by Sheriff's Deputies last September. Bobbi, 17, talks about changes she'd like to see in the department. She and her sister Sierra Rivera are suing the county for more information.

'There are other things they could have done'

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question