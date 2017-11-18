Sacramento deputy dragged down road after traffic stop

A driver pulled over on a traffic violation tried to evade arrest by smashing into a patrol car, and subsequently dragged a deputy down the road before being apprehended Saturday morning.
The deputy was not injured, said Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
Hampton said the incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday when deputies attempted a routine traffic stop near Palm Avenue and Hamilton street in the Foothill Farms area.
The driver refused to stop and slammed into a patrol vehicle as he drove away.
Deputies pursued him and the driver eventually stopped, said Hampton. After a deputy approached the vehicle window, the man again sped away. The deputy was dragged along with the accelerating car.
Hampton said the man eventually left his car and fled on foot. Deputies, including K-9 and air units, pursued. The man was caught in a backyard near Sagebrush Way and Tacomic Drive.
The unidentified driver — who is refusing to give his name to authorities — was taken to the hospital with minor dog bites, said Hampton. He is expected to be booked into the Main Jail on multiple charges, but Hampton said authorities are waiting for fingerprint identification.
