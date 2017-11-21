Sacramento
Dead man found in Davis hotel room after reports of ‘gaseous smell’ sent to police

By Brad Branan And Nashelly Chavez

bbranan@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 02:49 PM

A man’s body was found inside a Davis hotel room Tuesday afternoon after local police were called to investigate reports of hazardous materials, said Lt. Paul Doroshov, a department spokesman.

Davis police and fire personnel arrived to the Best Western University Lodge at Second and B streets at around 1 p.m. after someone reported a “gaseous smell coming from one of the rooms,” Doroshov said.

The report forced the closure of B Street between First and Second streets while fire personnel tested the air coming from the room. They were eventually able to confirm the presence of toxic air, though he did not know which materials were identified, Doroshov said.

“It was not a result of the person dying,” he said. “We do believe it was some type of manufactured toxin.”

Crews eventually made their way into the room and located the dead body, Doroshov said. The hotel remained evacuated and closed off to the public by Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

