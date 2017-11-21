Keith Rains
Keith Rains California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Alternative custody program offender walks away from residential home

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 02:55 PM

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking an offender who walked away from a residential home in the Alternative Custody Program.

Keith Rains, 46, who had been participating in the Jesus Our Boss program in Placerville, had not returned to his residence of record over the weekend, the CDCR reports in a news release. He was last seen Thursday evening at his residence on Newtown Road. Agents from CDCR’s Special Service Unit are searching for Rains, and local law enforcers and the California Highway Patrol have been notified, according to the CDCR.

ACP is a voluntary program developed for eligible offenders that allows them to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community in lieu of confinement in state prison, according to the CDCR. Eligible participants may be housed in a private residence, a transitional care facility or a residential drug or other treatment program, the CDCR said.

Rains is described at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He was received by the CDCR on Oct. 14, 2015, from El Dorado County to serve seven years, four months for possession of a contraband substance in jail/prison by a second striker and grand theft exceeding $950, according to the CDCR. He had been participating in ACP since June 2017 and was scheduled to be released in May 2018, the release said.

Anyone with information about Rains’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

