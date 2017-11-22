Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Roseville bank robber sought

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 09:04 AM

The Roseville Police Department seeks information about a Tuesday bank robbery.

Roseville police seeks this man in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.
Roseville Police Department

Being sought is a man in his 50s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a tan hat, a blue jacket and blue jeans who robbed First Bank, 1625 Douglas Blvd., at 3 p.m., according to department Facebook post.

A gun was mentioned but not seen during the robbery, and no one saw what kind of vehicle the man was driving, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to email jaguirre@roseville.ca.us.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

