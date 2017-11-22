Roseville bank robber sought

The Roseville Police Department seeks information about a Tuesday bank robbery.
Being sought is a man in his 50s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a tan hat, a blue jacket and blue jeans who robbed First Bank, 1625 Douglas Blvd., at 3 p.m., according to department Facebook post.
A gun was mentioned but not seen during the robbery, and no one saw what kind of vehicle the man was driving, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to email jaguirre@roseville.ca.us.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
