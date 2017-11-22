Sacto 911

Yuba City cousins die in crash with alleged drunken driver

By Benjy Egel

November 22, 2017 10:32 AM

Two young men from Yuba City were killed Sunday when a suspected drunken driver traveled through a stop sign and crashed into the side of their car.

Mason Oakes, 20, and Ryan Jensen, 18, were on their way back to Yuba City about 5:38 p.m. when 47-year-old Marc Andrews allegedly sped past a stop sign and broadsided their vehicle outside Oroville.

Oakes and Jensen died at the scene, while Andrews was hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries before being booked in Butte County Jail, said Officer Ryan Lambert of the California Highway Patrol.

Both men shared a love of wrestling and motocross as well as active involvement in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a GoFundMe page established in their names that had raised nearly $30,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Oakes had returned from a two-year mission in Buenos Aires, Argentina, two weeks before the crash, and had planned to begin training to become a helicopter pilot. He listed Yuba City as his hometown on his Facebook profile, though the GoFundMe page notes he graduated from a high school in Springville, Utah.

Jensen played football at River Valley High School in Yuba City before graduation. He had a love of nature and was looking forward to starting college soon.

Andrews was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter due to intoxication, DUI resulting in bodily injury, probation violation, and driving on a suspended license, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Department. Lambert said he was believed to have had multiple past arrests related to driving under the influence.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

