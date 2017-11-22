These 3 caught on camera, wanted in Elk Grove gas station burglary

The Elk Grove Police Department seeks the community’s help in finding three burglary suspects captured on surveillance video early Sunday breaking into a gas station.
The video shows one man throwing a large rock about 3:30 a.m. through the front door of the Shell gas station at 9611 Auto Center Drive, according to a police news release. Once inside the business, the men ransacked the front counter area then fled with lottery tickets, two cash registers and cash, police said.
Police provided these descriptions of the men:
▪ A white man, approximately age 18 to 20, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes with white soles.
Never miss a local story.
▪ A Latino man (left), approximately age 18 to 20, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.
▪ A white man, approximately age 18 to 20, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds. He was wearing a red and black San Francisco 49ers jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and red basketball shoes.
Their vehicle is believed to be a newer dark gray or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark-colored wheels.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
Comments