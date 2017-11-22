These 3 caught on camera, wanted in Elk Grove gas station burglary

More Videos 0:35 Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera Pause 0:51 Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 1:49 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 1:12 The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12 Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017. The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017. Elk Grove Police Department

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017. Elk Grove Police Department