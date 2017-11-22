More Videos

    The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017. Elk Grove Police Department
The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017.
These 3 caught on camera, wanted in Elk Grove gas station burglary

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 12:06 PM

The Elk Grove Police Department seeks the community’s help in finding three burglary suspects captured on surveillance video early Sunday breaking into a gas station.

The video shows one man throwing a large rock about 3:30 a.m. through the front door of the Shell gas station at 9611 Auto Center Drive, according to a police news release. Once inside the business, the men ransacked the front counter area then fled with lottery tickets, two cash registers and cash, police said.

Police provided these descriptions of the men:

▪ A white man, approximately age 18 to 20, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes with white soles.

17-7268 S-2
One of the men sought in the gas station burglary.
Elk Grove Police Department

▪ A Latino man (left), approximately age 18 to 20, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

▪ A white man, approximately age 18 to 20, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds. He was wearing a red and black San Francisco 49ers jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and red basketball shoes.

17-7268 Vehicle
The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a newer dark gray or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark-colored wheels.
Elk Grove Police Department

Their vehicle is believed to be a newer dark gray or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark-colored wheels.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

