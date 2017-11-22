Two die in freeway racing in Rancho Cordova

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379