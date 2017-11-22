Two die in freeway racing in Rancho Cordova

Two men in their 20s died Sunday night while reportedly attempting to race another car along Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Mauricio Rojas, 24, and Juan Mario Garza, 23, both of Greenfield.
The men were racing another car headed southwest on Highway 50 about 2:20 a.m. when the driver, who was not identified in the coroner’s reports, spun out into the far right lane, said Officer Tommy Riggin, California Highway Patrol spokesman.
An Elk Grove woman driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into Rojas and Garza’s 2007 Honda Accord, killing the passenger instantly. The Accord’s driver was ejected onto the freeway, where he was run over by a motorists driving a 2011 BMW 328.
Riggin did not know whether the driver died as a result of being hit by the Hyundai or the BMW.
The Hyundai driver suffered minor injuries. No arrests were made.
