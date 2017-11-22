Do you recognize this person wanted for stealing from an El Dorado County church?

More Videos

Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera 0:35

Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera

Pause
Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:37

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

  • Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

    El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Do you recognize this person wanted for stealing from an El Dorado County church?

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 01:39 PM

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help figuring out who stole from Pollock Pines Community Church earlier this month.

Surveillance camera footage shows a person in red outerwear with a black hood pulling various electronics from the media center in the back of the church. He or she took a guitar as well as multiple microphones, Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said.

The theft occurred at 5:44 a.m. Nov. 14, according to the recording’s time stamp. Prencipe said the suspect entered through an unlocked door.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera 0:35

Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera

Pause
Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:37

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 0:32

Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

  • Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

    El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question