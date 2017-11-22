Do you recognize this person wanted for stealing from an El Dorado County church?

More Videos 0:35 Elk Grove gas station burglars caught on camera Pause 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 0:51 Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 1:12 The Tehama County gunman’s home 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 1:49 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379

