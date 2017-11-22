Do you recognize this person wanted for stealing from an El Dorado County church?

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help figuring out who stole from Pollock Pines Community Church earlier this month.
Surveillance camera footage shows a person in red outerwear with a black hood pulling various electronics from the media center in the back of the church. He or she took a guitar as well as multiple microphones, Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said.
The theft occurred at 5:44 a.m. Nov. 14, according to the recording’s time stamp. Prencipe said the suspect entered through an unlocked door.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
