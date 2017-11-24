Black Friday shopper in Folsom reportedly robbed at gunpoint by teens

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24

Pause
Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Check out the trailer for Disney's Day of the Dead-inspired 'Coco' 2:18

Check out the trailer for Disney's Day of the Dead-inspired 'Coco'

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 1:45

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

  • 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

    Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center.

Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center. Benjy Egel The Sacramento Bee
Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center. Benjy Egel The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Black Friday shopper in Folsom reportedly robbed at gunpoint by teens

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 10:17 AM

A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while waiting for stores in a Folsom shopping center to open Friday morning.

The woman was standing between H&M and Victoria’s Secret in the Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex when she was approached by two men in their late teens about 5:35 a.m., said Sgt. Andrew Bates of the Folsom Police Department.

One of the teens pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the woman, Bates said, before he and the other stole personal items from her and fled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are following up on leads as the investigation remains active, Bates said. No descriptions of the men have been made public.

News of the robbery had not made its way around Palladio by 9 a.m., when 69-year-old Ellen Spangler was leaving with her niece Caitlyn Burke after about two hours of shopping. Spangler, who often takes her grandchildren to play in a fountain or eat frozen yogurt at the mall, said the incident was a reminder that violent crime can happen anywhere.

“I’m not really surprised when I hear things like that anymore,” Spangler said. “We just have to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings at all times, especially as women.”

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24

Pause
Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:12

The Tehama County gunman’s home

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:40

‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting?

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew' 1:12

Daughter of woman slain in Meadowview: 'By the time (officers) told me, I already knew'

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Check out the trailer for Disney's Day of the Dead-inspired 'Coco' 2:18

Check out the trailer for Disney's Day of the Dead-inspired 'Coco'

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 1:45

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

  • 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

    Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center.

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question