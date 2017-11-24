Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Elk Grove police arrest teen connected to aborted bank robbery

By Benjy Egel And Cathy Locke

begel@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 11:57 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Elk Grove Police Department officers have arrested a 17-year-old who they say left midway through an attempted bank robbery Friday morning.

The male suspect, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, allegedly entered the Bank of America branch at 8859 Calvine Road just before 11 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, said Officer Christopher Trim, department spokesman.

Before he got any cash, the suspect fled the branch and headed northwest, Trim said. Police are interviewing employees and customers to try to determine why he left.

A witness later reported seeing the suspect running down a street near the intersection of Liscarney Way and Clonmel Court, Trim said. As police closed in on a house on Clonmel Court, a cul-de-sac just north of the Elk Grove border, he dashed off again west through residential neighborhoods.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He led authorities on a chase through Illa Collin Park before being taken down on Fintown Court, a residential street just north of the park. Witnesses from the bank positively identified the suspect at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

He is to be booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

    Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center.

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24
Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question