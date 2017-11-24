Elk Grove police arrest teen connected to aborted bank robbery

Elk Grove Police Department officers have arrested a 17-year-old who they say left midway through an attempted bank robbery Friday morning.
The male suspect, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, allegedly entered the Bank of America branch at 8859 Calvine Road just before 11 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, said Officer Christopher Trim, department spokesman.
Before he got any cash, the suspect fled the branch and headed northwest, Trim said. Police are interviewing employees and customers to try to determine why he left.
A witness later reported seeing the suspect running down a street near the intersection of Liscarney Way and Clonmel Court, Trim said. As police closed in on a house on Clonmel Court, a cul-de-sac just north of the Elk Grove border, he dashed off again west through residential neighborhoods.
He led authorities on a chase through Illa Collin Park before being taken down on Fintown Court, a residential street just north of the park. Witnesses from the bank positively identified the suspect at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.
He is to be booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.
