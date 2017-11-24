Felicia Massey, 46, was riding with Guess and was arrested on the same charges.
Road trip to Wisconsin ends with meth arrest in Minnesota for Sacramento-area pair

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 01:01 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Two Sacramento-area residents were arrested earlier this week after authorities in southwestern Minnesota found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Jon Guess of Sacramento and Felicia Massey of Rescue were stopped while speeding an Oregon-plated car down Interstate 90 in Nobles County, Minnesota, according to The Daily Globe in Worthington.

A sheriff’s deputy smelled what appeared to be methamphetamine coming from inside the vehicle and began questioning Guess and Massey, who appeared agitated as they said they were on a road trip to Wisconsin. A subsequent K-9 search of the car reportedly turned up methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a small lighter.

Guess, 62, and Massey, 46, were booked on charges of with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $150,000 for Guess and $100,000 for Massey, The Daily Globe reported.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

