Mother, daughter killed after car hits bear in Calaveras County

A 27-year-old woman and her 19-month-old daughter were killed when their car crashed into a bear Thursday night in rural Calaveras County.
The woman was driving her Subaru Impreza westbound through Douglas Flat, an unincorporated community between Angels Camp and Murphys, about 6 p.m. when a brown bear ran onto Highway 4 in front of her, said Kevin Raggio, Calaveras County coroner.
The bear was thrown over the hood and through the car’s windshield, Raggio said. The mother was pronounced dead on the scene, while her daughter was pronounced dead in Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas. The bear also died.
The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notification, Raggio said. They were Calaveras County residents, he said.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
