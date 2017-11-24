Roseville police issuing gifts cards as well as tickets during holidays

Roseville police motor officers aren’t just keeping an eye out for traffic offenders this holiday season. They’re also looking for people in need.
In addition to citations for unsafe driving and equipment violations, they are handing out gift cards to people who might need a little extra help during the holidays.
Folks stopped by an officer might receive a $50 gift card to use for holiday shopping or to correct a mechanical problem with their vehicle, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
Funds for the “Caught in Need” program are provided by donations from Roseville Crimestoppers and the Rotary Club of Roseville.
Never miss a local story.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments