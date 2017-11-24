Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

When will teen sentenced for mother’s stabbing death be eligible for parole?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 08:21 PM

Q: Thank you for reporting on the murderous couple Tylar Marie Witt and her boyfriend Steven Colver. Have you heard anything else, anything regarding early release for Witt?

Kevin and Nancy, Santa Rosa

A: Tylar Marie Witt and her boyfriend, Steven Paul Colver, were sentenced to prison for the 2009 stabbing death of Witt’s mother, 47-year-old Joanne M. Witt, at Witt’s El Dorado Hills home.

Tylar Witt took a plea deal and was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years in state prison. Now 23 years old, she is at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. According to inmate information available online, the first date she will be eligible for a parole suitability hearing is December 2021.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An El Dorado County jury found Colver guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Now 28 years old, he is at Avenal State Prison in Avenal.

Prosecutors said Tylar Witt, then 14, called Colver, 19, to her house to kill her mother after Joanne Witt gave El Dorado County authorities the girl’s diary as part of a statutory rape complaint against Colver. Joanne Witt’s body was found three days later, the same day her daughter and Colver tried to kill themselves in a San Francisco hotel room by eating bowls of Fruit Loops mixed with red velvet cake and rat poison, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

    Caitlyn Burke, 30, who was raised in Folsom and now lives in San Francisco, comments on the early Friday robbery at the Palldio at Broadstone center.

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24 1:21

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 24
Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question