When will teen sentenced for mother’s stabbing death be eligible for parole?

Q: Thank you for reporting on the murderous couple Tylar Marie Witt and her boyfriend Steven Colver. Have you heard anything else, anything regarding early release for Witt?
Kevin and Nancy, Santa Rosa
A: Tylar Marie Witt and her boyfriend, Steven Paul Colver, were sentenced to prison for the 2009 stabbing death of Witt’s mother, 47-year-old Joanne M. Witt, at Witt’s El Dorado Hills home.
Tylar Witt took a plea deal and was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years in state prison. Now 23 years old, she is at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. According to inmate information available online, the first date she will be eligible for a parole suitability hearing is December 2021.
An El Dorado County jury found Colver guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Now 28 years old, he is at Avenal State Prison in Avenal.
Prosecutors said Tylar Witt, then 14, called Colver, 19, to her house to kill her mother after Joanne Witt gave El Dorado County authorities the girl’s diary as part of a statutory rape complaint against Colver. Joanne Witt’s body was found three days later, the same day her daughter and Colver tried to kill themselves in a San Francisco hotel room by eating bowls of Fruit Loops mixed with red velvet cake and rat poison, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
