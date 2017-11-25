K9 Aero at the ready. Wanted felon in attic surrenders

Just the threat of unleashing K9 Aero on a wanted felon hiding in the attic of a Shasta County home led to the man’s arrest, the Anderson Police Department reports.
About 8:24 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Anderson police responded to a home in the city of 9,932 residents south of Redding to attempt to serve a felony warrant on Ryan Bullington, 31, of Anderson., police reported in a Facebook post.
Bullington had an active felony warrant for his arrest for domestic battery, false imprisonment with violence and assault likely to commit great bodily injury, police said. Bullington was also on felony probation out of Shasta County for a prior domestic battery case, according to authorities.
The Facebook post provided more details:
When they arrived at the home, Bullington failed to come to the front door and instead was observed fleeing into a back bedroom. Officers breached a side door and entered the residence in an attempt to apprehend Bullington. Bullington refused to surrender to officers and attempted to hide in the attic.
Officers deployed K-9 Aero into the residence and found evidence that Bullington was in the attic. After being told K-9 Aero would be sent into the attic if he did not surrender, Bullington emerged from the attic, surrendering to officers.
Bullington was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Shasta County Jail on his felony warrant. Officers will seek additional charges against Bullington through the Shasta County District Attorney for resisting arrest and violating the terms and conditions of his probation, authorities said.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
