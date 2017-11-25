Joshua Davis
Joshua Davis Angels Camp Police Department
Joshua Davis Angels Camp Police Department
He ran a stop sign, then officers allegedly found a freshly dug up human skull in his trunk

By Ryan Sabalow

rsabalow@sacbee.com

November 25, 2017 05:39 PM

A Calaveras County man was arrested Thanksgiving night after officers pulled him over for running a stop sign and allegedly found a human skull in his car’s trunk.

An Angels Camp police officer pulled over Joshua Davis, 41, of Murphys after he ran a stop sign about 11:30 p.m., police said. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license, police said.

When officers searched the car before it was towed, they found methamphetamine hidden behind the car’s fuel-door – and a human skull inside the car’s trunk that looked like it had recently been dug up, police said.

Officers said Davis was refused to say how he got the skull, so for now, he faces a single count of disturbing or removing human remains, along with possessing methamphetamine and vehicle code violations.

The skull was taken to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office, which will try to determine whose skull it is and how the person died. The Angels Camp Police Department said its investigation is continuing.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

