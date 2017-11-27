Sacto 911

Victim in Howe Avenue crash identified as Sacramento woman, 20

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 07:08 AM

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the passenger killed in a suspected DUI crash Friday morning as Patricia ReyesPerez, a 20-year-old Sacramento resident.

ReyesPerez was riding in a car being driven southbound on Howe Avenue when the driver veered off the road and into a light pole at about 12:30 a.m. She was still inside the sedan when firefighters pronounced her deceased.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports. He was transported to a local hospital with serious head injuries.

Later on Friday, a van turned left on westbound Main Avenue in Natomas into the path of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, whose identity has yet to be released, was declared dead at around 7 p.m. while the van driver was arrested for DUI.

A 14-year-old was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Saturday night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver at Cougar Drive and Elder Creek Road. A witness managed to snap a photo of both the driver and the car, and police later arrested the driver for DUI and hit-and-run.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

