Coroner releases identity of man who died while helping in Thanksgiving day crash

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the sole fatality in a Thanksgiving morning freeway collision.
Reno resident Rodolfo Munoz-Garcia, 41, was trying to render aid alongside Farrukh Saddiq of Citrus Heights after a 2016 Jeep Cherokee crashed in front of them and partially blocked one lane of Capital City Freeway just south of Elvas, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Ford Freestyle then crashed into the Jeep, sending it toward the center median where Munoz-Garcia, Saddiq and the Jeep driver were standing at about 2:45 a.m.
Munoz-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, while Saddiq and 61-year-old Kathy Navarette of Sacramento were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. The Ford driver sustained no injuries and was not arrested.
