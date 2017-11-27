More Videos

    Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fiery collision around 1 a.m. Monday that sent three people to the hospital. A witness at the scene said a white Pride Industries vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction slammed into its passenger side. The other vehicle burst into flames. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with reports of head trauma. The wreck took out a power pole and traffic signals.

See firefighters handle fiery Natomas car wreck

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 11:37 AM

A fiery crash early Monday morning in North Sacramento sent three people to the hospital, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Around 1 a.m., two cars collided in the Natomas area of Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard. The wreck caused one car to burst into flames.

A witness, who declined to be identified at the scene, said a white vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, slammed into its passenger side.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

