See firefighters handle fiery Natomas car wreck

A fiery crash early Monday morning in North Sacramento sent three people to the hospital, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Around 1 a.m., two cars collided in the Natomas area of Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard. The wreck caused one car to burst into flames.
A witness, who declined to be identified at the scene, said a white vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, slammed into its passenger side.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
