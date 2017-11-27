See firefighters handle fiery Natomas car wreck

More Videos 1:10 This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three Pause 0:37 Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 1:12 The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:49 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 0:53 Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:38 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fiery collision around 1 a.m. Monday that sent three people to the hospital. A witness at the scene said a white Pride Industries vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction slammed into its passenger side. The other vehicle burst into flames. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with reports of head trauma. The wreck took out a power pole and traffic signals.

