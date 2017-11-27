Photo illustration
Kids walk to restaurant to get help after uncle dies in Arden Way car crash

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 01:16 PM

A man was killed Sunday night when his car exited the freeway too quickly and smashed into a roadside tree.

Samuel Lee Neely Martinez was exiting northbound Capital City Freeway at Arden Way when he lost control of his vehicle at about 8:50 p.m. His black 2005 Kia Sorento continued straight as the road curved, slamming into a tree and killing him upon impact, according to Officer Chad Hertzell of the California Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old Modesto resident’s two nephews, ages nine and six, left the car and walked to a nearby Elephant Bar restaurant to call 911, Hertzell said. They were later transported to the UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries.

It is unknown whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving were factors in the crash, Hertzell said.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

