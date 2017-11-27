One killed in downtown crash Sunday night

One person was killed in a three-car collision Sunday night in downtown Sacramento.
The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, struck two other cars at around 9 p.m. in the 12th and I streets intersection, Sacramento Police Department Officer Eddie Macaulay said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his or her injuries.
The people in the two other sedans sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Macaulay said. Detectives from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit had not yet concluded how the collision occurred, including whether or not alcohol or drugs played a role, as of Monday afternoon.
The crash toppled a pedestrian crossing sign, which lay blinking on the ground while police collected evidence. The intersection remained closed for several hours, obstructing light-rail service.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
