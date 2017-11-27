Keith Rains
Keith Rains California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Keith Rains California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Offender back in prison after walking away from alternative custody residence

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 05:31 PM

A man who walked away from a Placerville-area home in the state’s Alternative Custody Program earlier this month is back in custody.

Keith Rains was taken into custody by Placerville police without incident Friday, eight days after walking away from the residence, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release. He was transported to Folsom State Prison.

Rains, who was participating in the Jesus Our Boss program in Placerville, had last been seen at the residence on Newtown Road the evening of Nov. 16. Agents with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Special Service Unit searched for Rains and notified area law enforcement agencies.

The Alternative Custody Program is a voluntary program that allows eligible offenders to serve up to the last 12 months of their sentence in the community instead of state prison. Participants may be housed in a private residence, a transitional care facility or a residential drug or other treatment program, according to the news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rains, 46, entered the state prison system in October 2015 from El Dorado County to serve seven years and four months for possession of a contraband substance in jail or prison by a second-strike offender and grand theft exceeding $950. He had been participating in the Alternative Custody Program since June and was to be released in May 2018. His case will now be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to the news release.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

    A three-car accident occurred at the intersection of 12 and I streets around 9 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017. The intersection was shut down for several hours and impeded light-rail service. One victim died, according to police.

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento
This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three
Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question