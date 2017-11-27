Corey Hughes
Inmate with skeleton-like facial tattoos missing from San Joaquin County work crew

By Cathy Locke

November 27, 2017 07:17 PM

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate with skeleton-like facial tattoos who was reported missing from a work crew Monday afternoon.

Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton. The sheriff’s work crew driver notified the sheriff’s dispatch center about 1:30 p.m. that Hughes was missing, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Hughes, who was housed at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm, was serving a sentence for a weapons offense and was to be released in February.

Anyone who sees Hughes is asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch center at 209-468-4400.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

