Four people arrested after child, hypodermic needles found in vehicle at casino

Four people were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after security personnel spotted a sleeping child and hypodermic needles in a car parked at the Red Hawk Casino in Placerville.
The casino security employees noticed people sleeping in the vehicle in the parking structure and a small child asleep in the back seat. Upon closer inspection, they saw several hypodermic needles and pill bottles throughout the vehicle, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found that the two people in the car were watching the child while the mother was inside the casino.
A search of the vehicle led to the arrest of four people, including the child’s mother, on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The four were not named.
A Red Hawk employee cared for the child until Child Protective Services personnel arrived.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
