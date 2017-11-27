Four people were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after a small child was found in a vehicle along with several hypodermic needles and pill bottles in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville.
Four people arrested after child, hypodermic needles found in vehicle at casino

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 08:48 PM

Four people were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after security personnel spotted a sleeping child and hypodermic needles in a car parked at the Red Hawk Casino in Placerville.

The casino security employees noticed people sleeping in the vehicle in the parking structure and a small child asleep in the back seat. Upon closer inspection, they saw several hypodermic needles and pill bottles throughout the vehicle, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found that the two people in the car were watching the child while the mother was inside the casino.

A search of the vehicle led to the arrest of four people, including the child’s mother, on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The four were not named.

A Red Hawk employee cared for the child until Child Protective Services personnel arrived.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

