Elverta death called a homicide. Victim’s vehicle sought

By Benjy Egel

November 28, 2017 07:45 AM

Authorities are looking for a missing vehicle after its owner was carjacked and killed last week in Elverta.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department described the missing vehicle as a dark green 1999 Infiniti sedan with 20-inch chrome wheels and a white passenger side front fender, California license plate 6WQA315.

11282017_Homicide Victim Photo
Jeffrey Turner, 51, was killed three days before Thanksgiving.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

Jeffrey Turner, 51, had been preparing to take pick up his granddaughter for a doctor’s appointment Nov. 20 when he was killed in northern Sacramento County. The Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway and initially labeled it a suspicious death before confirming it as a homicide Tuesday morning.

The car may have minor front-end damage and may still be in the Sacramento area, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the car or homicide is asked to contact homicide detective Chris Britton at 916-874-7604, the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

