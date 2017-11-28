The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to discourage “porch pirates” this holiday season.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to discourage “porch pirates” this holiday season. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to discourage “porch pirates” this holiday season. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

El Dorado County authorities want to combat package thefts. Here’s their plan

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

November 28, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to combat “porch pirates” this holiday season.

Partnering with the U.S. Postal Service, undercover detectives will deliver bait packages filled with fake electronics and GPS devices to homes throughout the county, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

This will allow authorities to know when the packages are taken and where they are brought, the post said.

They also offer advice to county residents: “If you see something, say something.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

    A three-car accident occurred at the intersection of 12 and I streets around 9 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017. The intersection was shut down for several hours and impeded light-rail service. One victim died, according to police.

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento
This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three
Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question