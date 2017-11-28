El Dorado County authorities want to combat package thefts. Here’s their plan

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a plan to combat “porch pirates” this holiday season.
Partnering with the U.S. Postal Service, undercover detectives will deliver bait packages filled with fake electronics and GPS devices to homes throughout the county, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
This will allow authorities to know when the packages are taken and where they are brought, the post said.
They also offer advice to county residents: “If you see something, say something.”
Never miss a local story.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
Comments