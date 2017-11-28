Timothy King
Citrus Heights police arrest suspect on ‘most wanted’ list

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 28, 2017 06:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A suspect on the Citrus Heights Police Department’s “most wanted” list is in custody.

Citrus Heights detectives on Tuesday located 43-year-old Timothy King outside his residence in the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Yuba County, according to a Police Department news release.

King was wanted for felony firearms violations and was placed on the department’s “most wanted” list after detectives served a narcotics search warrant at his Citrus Heights residence in May, the news release said.

King was booked into Sacramento County jail with bail set at $500,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

