Citrus Heights police arrest suspect on ‘most wanted’ list

A suspect on the Citrus Heights Police Department’s “most wanted” list is in custody.
Citrus Heights detectives on Tuesday located 43-year-old Timothy King outside his residence in the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Yuba County, according to a Police Department news release.
King was wanted for felony firearms violations and was placed on the department’s “most wanted” list after detectives served a narcotics search warrant at his Citrus Heights residence in May, the news release said.
King was booked into Sacramento County jail with bail set at $500,000.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
