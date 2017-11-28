Man sought in armed robbery of Citrus Heights liquor store

Citrus Heights police have released a surveillance photo of a man sought in connection with a Sunday afternoon liquor store robbery.
A man entered Tony’s Liquor and Deli at 6968 Sunrise Blvd. about 1:35 p.m., brandished a gun and demanded money from the employee, according to a Police Department Facebook post. Police said the same man is suspected of committing another robbery in Sacramento County.
The man is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, 26 or 27 years old, with a short beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Cabela’s” in white writing on it. He had a camouflage-pattern lanyard around his neck and a multicolored tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. Callers are asked to refer to Case No. 17-09424.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
