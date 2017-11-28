A surveillance photo shows a man sought in the armed robbery of Tony’s Liquor and Deli on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Man sought in armed robbery of Citrus Heights liquor store

By Cathy Locke

November 28, 2017 10:07 PM

Citrus Heights police have released a surveillance photo of a man sought in connection with a Sunday afternoon liquor store robbery.

A man entered Tony’s Liquor and Deli at 6968 Sunrise Blvd. about 1:35 p.m., brandished a gun and demanded money from the employee, according to a Police Department Facebook post. Police said the same man is suspected of committing another robbery in Sacramento County.

The man is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, 26 or 27 years old, with a short beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Cabela’s” in white writing on it. He had a camouflage-pattern lanyard around his neck and a multicolored tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. Callers are asked to refer to Case No. 17-09424.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

