Folsom police release photo of suspected Black Friday robbers

November 29, 2017 06:31 AM

The Folsom Police Department released images of two teens suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint as she waited for Black Friday sales to begin at a local mall.

The woman was standing in line inside the Palladio at Broadstone shopping center when she was approached by two males in their late teens around 5:35 a.m., she told police. One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at her, then stole personal items and fled alongside his accomplice.

Folsom police described the suspects as thin Hispanic males about 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-7 in a Facebook post Tuesday. One is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, while the other appears to be wearing some sort of beanie or skullcap and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Det. Wesley Nezik at wnezik@folsom.ca.us or (916) 351-3309.

