300-car sideshow leads to one arrest

See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50 Three illegal sideshows popped up in Sacramento on Saturday night and Sunday morning, including one that stopped traffic on Highway 50 while cars spun in circles across the freeway. Three illegal sideshows popped up in Sacramento on Saturday night and Sunday morning, including one that stopped traffic on Highway 50 while cars spun in circles across the freeway. Public Safety News

