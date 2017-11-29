Warrants for arrest phone scam prompts warning in El Dorado County

Be alert about an alarming phone scam, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies are receiving reports of county residents being called by people identifying themselves as the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office regarding warrants for arrest, the department said in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s Office warns residents to not give out personal information over the phone to anyone they do not know.
“We assure you, if you have a warrant for your arrest, we already have that information,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies urge residents to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office or local authorities.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
