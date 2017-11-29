Sheriff’s deputy involved in on-duty crash Wednesday morning

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy responding to a call drove through a red light Wednesday morning and crashed into an SUV at an intersection.
The deputy was eastbound on Madison Avenue at 4:53 a.m. when he sped through a red light at 40 mph and broadsided a Ford passing through the Garfield Avenue intersection, said Officer Chad Hertzell of the California Highway Patrol.
The officer had been responding to a call but did not have his lights flashing, Hertzell said. He walked away uninjured, while the Ford driver complained of pain but declined to visit a hospital.
Neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the collision. Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the Sheriff’s Department’s accident review board would investigate the crash to determine the need for any remedial training or punishment.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
