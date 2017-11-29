Police release footage of knife-wielding mentally ill man’s detention

More Videos 3:16 Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis Pause 0:44 Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 4:25 See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50 2:04 Placer County jail inmates talk about officers arrested for alleged abuse 1:08 Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:38 'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 1:49 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:36 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 26 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis The Sacramento Police Department released a video on Wednesday showing an actual incident in which its de-escalation training paid off. The department is exploring less lethal options when confronted with dangerous situations. This November 24, 2017, call had officers facing a man with a knife in the 5200 block of Franklin Boulevard. The Sacramento Police Department released a video on Wednesday showing an actual incident in which its de-escalation training paid off. The department is exploring less lethal options when confronted with dangerous situations. This November 24, 2017, call had officers facing a man with a knife in the 5200 block of Franklin Boulevard. Sacramento Police Department

