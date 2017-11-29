A section of Cedar Ravine Road in Placerville was closed to traffic while a propane truck was removed from a creek after falling through a small bridge on private property Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2017.
Propane truck falls through small bridge in Placerville

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 04:30 PM

A section of a Placerville street was closed to traffic after a propane truck fell through a small bridge on private property Wednesday morning.

Placerville police received a call about 10:33 a.m. reporting that the truck had fallen through the bridge over a creek in the 3000 block of Cedar Ravine Road.

The driver was not injured and officers determined there was no risk of a spill. Due to the location, it was decided that to safely remove the truck, the propane would have to be transferred to another propane truck, according to a Police Department news release.

As a precaution, Cedar Ravine Road was closed to traffic, and fire personnel were on standby while 9,000 pounds of propane was transferred. The truck was then safely removed from the creek.

Placerville city officials inspected the area and determined that the bridge was a total loss, but there was no other damage to the creek or surrounding area, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

