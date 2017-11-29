Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road.
Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road. CHP
Man who hit, killed 4 on I-80 facing murder, DUI charges

By Darrell Smith

November 29, 2017 05:35 PM

Contra Costa County prosecutors have filed murder charges against the Sacramento-area man jailed after an alleged drunken driving collision near San Pablo that killed four people including a former Sacramento State University baseball player late Saturday.

Fred Lowe, 47, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Martinez on four counts of murder along with allegations of driving under the influence less than 10 years after a previous drunken driving conviction and leaving the scene of a wreck.

Daryl Horn, 50, and son Joe, 14, of Napa, were killed along with Troy Biddle, 52, and his son Baden, 12, of Washington state, when authorities say Lowe's car struck the Horns' sedan on eastbound Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. The collision caused the Horns' sedan to flip over the median and into westbound traffic where it crashed into three other vehicles.

Daryl Horn played baseball at Sacramento State from 1988-1989.

Lowe continued to drive and exited the interstate before striking a parked car. He was arrested after he reportedly fled his wrecked car.

Lowe, a repeat DUI offender, had been charged in Sacramento County with driving under the influence or drug offenses several times since 2005, court records show.

He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in 2011 and 2012. He was sentenced again in December 2013 for driving under the influence. Court records show Lowe twice failed to complete court-ordered first-offender programs in 2014.

