Grass Valley woman arrested following suspected DUI collision

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 06:07 PM

A Grass Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following on Tuesday evening collision that injured one person in Nevada County.

Anastasia Torres, 40, was driving a 1997 Mercedes sedan south on Rough and Ready Highway, north of Highway 20 near Penn Valley, about 6:20 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and collided with an oncoming 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The collision caused the pickup, driven by 48-year-old Christian Nasralla of Grass Valley, to run off the east edge of the road and overturn in a ditch, the news release said.

Nasralla suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

Torres was evaluated at the scene and taken into custody. She was booked into Nevada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

