What happened to teen accused of killing girl in south Sacramento County?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 09:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Q: What happened to Christopher Simpson, who was accused of murdering Macy Murphy?

Mdempsey, Eureka

A: Christopher Simpson was arrested in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Macy Murphy, who was found dead May 29, 2016, in a car in a south Sacramento County neighborhood.

Simpson, who was 17 at the time, was arraigned as an adult in Sacramento Superior Court on June 1, 2016.

Due to the passage of Proposition 57 by California voters in November 2016, the case is now in juvenile court, said Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Because of confidentiality rules for juvenile cases, she said, the District Attorney’s Office cannot comment on the status of the case.

Proposition 57, the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016, eliminated the ability of prosecutors to determine whether someone younger than 18 should be tried as an adult. Instead, it requires that the juvenile court decide whether to grant a prosecutor’s motion to transfer a juvenile case to a criminal court.

Murphy was found dead in a vehicle on Inisheer Way, a residential street near Calvine and Elk Grove Florin roads. Residents said they saw the car arrive on a Saturday night and found Murphy dead inside it the following day.

Murphy, a student at Sacramento Academic and Vocational Academy, a charter school, lived in a different part of south Sacramento with her mother. Her mother and grandmother said they did not know Simpson, who was arrested May 30 at his home.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

