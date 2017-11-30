About 35 pounds of mairjuana was found in Donnie Yingling’s vehicle.
Walnut Grove man arrested on felony drug, weapon charges in Texas

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 07:36 AM

Potter County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Walnut Grove man with four outstanding warrants after he was found transporting a large amount of marijuana through the Texas Panhandle.

Donnie Yingling Jr., 47, was pulled over on Interstate 40 about 9:43 p.m. Tuesday for having a defective tag light, according to a Potter County Sheriff’s Office news release. The deputy approached Yingling’s car to the pungent odor of marijuana, of which Yingling admitted to having a large amount.

Authorities found about 35 pounds of marijuana after searching the vehicle as well as two bags of heroin, one bag of methamphetamine and a loaded, illegal shotgun.

Yingling was arrested on charges of possession of more than five pounds of marijuana, owning a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He had outstanding warrants connected to his arrest in the Bay Area in August on charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

