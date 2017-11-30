Truck fatally strikes pedestrian, northbound I-5 lanes closed north of Woodland

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck Thursday morning.
The pedestrian was hit at about 6:10 a.m. near the County Road 99 exit and pronounced dead 10 minutes later, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. No information about the victim has been released.
I-5 northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 99 at the off-ramp about a mile north of Woodland. There is no word on when the freeway will reopen.
Return to sacbee.com for updates.
Never miss a local story.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments