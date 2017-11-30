Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Truck fatally strikes pedestrian, northbound I-5 lanes closed north of Woodland

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 07:54 AM

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was hit at about 6:10 a.m. near the County Road 99 exit and pronounced dead 10 minutes later, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. No information about the victim has been released.

I-5 northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 99 at the off-ramp about a mile north of Woodland. There is no word on when the freeway will reopen.

Return to sacbee.com for updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

    The Sacramento Police Department released a video on Wednesday showing an actual incident in which its de-escalation training paid off. The department is exploring less lethal options when confronted with dangerous situations. This November 24, 2017, call had officers facing a man with a knife in the 5200 block of Franklin Boulevard.

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis
Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 0:44

Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento
This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question