    Three Placer County sheriff’s officials entered not guilty pleas Monday in a case charging that they were involved in using excessive force on half a dozen jail inmates and then trying to cover it up.

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Oops. Placer County says lawsuit in jail abuse case named wrong officer

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 02:28 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Placer County officials say a lawsuit filed against one of its officers in an alleged jail abuse case targeted the wrong officer, and is moving to notify the attorney who filed the suit.

The lawsuit filed in federal court last week in Sacramento on behalf of former inmate Nana Yeboah names correctional officer William Lukenbill as a defendant in the case, which is one of at least seven filed in recent months alleging abuses at the Auburn jail.

But the county counsel’s office says the officer originally named in the claim against the county was Brandon Lukenbill, not William Lukenbill. Officials say both men remain employed with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and said they do not believe they are related.

Yeboah attorney Sarah Garvey, who is based in Los Angeles, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

William Lukenbill was named in an earlier jail abuse complaint filed by former inmate Joseph Charles Golden. William Lukenbill denied the allegations of abuse in court documents filed in November.

The lawsuits are part of a series of complaints filed since Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell announced last May that three officials had been arrested in connection with abuse and cover-up charges at the Auburn jail.

The three have pleaded not guilty and the cases are pending.

Officials have agreed to settle one of the lawsuits – filed by former inmate Derek Conner – for $100,000, but have said the settlement “should not be interpreted as a statement as to the legitimacy of his claim.”

    Beau Bangert and Phillip Daley, two inmates named as alleged victims in a case filed against three Placer County Sheriff's employees, spoke during a jailhouse interview Wednesday. Warning: Explicit language

Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam

