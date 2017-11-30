Kurt Andrew Collins
Kurt Andrew Collins Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Kurt Andrew Collins Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Remains may be those of suspect in 2016 shooting of search and rescue volunteer

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 06:05 PM

Human remains found along the the Yuba River over the weekend may be those of a man suspected of shooting a Placer County Search and Rescue volunteer in August 2016, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Kurt Andrew Collins, 61, has been sought in connection with the shooting of Search and Rescue volunteer Steve Wolf as well as the killing of Michael Mahoney of Union City in July 2016 and the disappearance of Joseph Charles Murphy in October 2003.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by an individual who reported coming across human remains while running on the South Yuba Trail along the Yuba River approximately four miles downstream of the town of Washington, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies went to the area and found the remains of a Caucasian male in an advanced state of decomposition. No identification was found nearby, and a physical identification was not possible, the news release said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An autopsy performed Tuesday failed to determine the cause of death, but the Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence of foul play.

On Wednesday, deputies along with search and rescue members returned to the location where the remains were found.

“Based on findings during that search, as well as other circumstances surrounding the condition and location of the body, the Sheriff’s Office believes the remains may be those of Kurt Andrew Collins, who is known to live in several encampments along that portion of the Yuba River,” the news release said.

A DNA analysis will be used to help determine the identity of the remains, a process that the Sheriff’s Office said could take several months.

Wolf was shot Aug. 8, 2016, while participating in a search for a 75-year-old man missing from Tulare County. He and fellow searchers were about three miles west of Washington when they heard gunshots coming from the mountainside. Wolf was wounded in the hip.

Since that shooting, multiple attempts have been made to locate Collins, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Collins was identified as a “strong person of interest” in the 2016 killing of Mahoney, who was found dead outside his summer cabin in the town of Washington on July 18, 2016.

Collins also was considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Murphy, who was reported missing out of Washington in 2003. Murphy was a gold prospector who had reportedly worked with Collins.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific'

    ​Bail was set at $4.2 million Thursday for the Sacramento man prosecutors say was drunk when he plowed his Mercedes into a sedan near San Pablo late Saturday, killing two pairs of fathers and sons and injuring other motorists. Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts said the man's license had been suspended five times.

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific'

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific' 1:20

Contra Costa County deputy DA calls deadly DUI case 'horrific'
Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 30
Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question