  • Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

    Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, robbers critically injured an 86-year-old woman, who as of Thursday was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, robbers critically injured an 86-year-old woman, who as of Thursday was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Citrus Heights Police Department
Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Woman knocked down and critically injured as robbers flee Citrus Heights pharmacy

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 08:10 PM

November 30, 2017 08:10 PM

An 86-year-old woman remains hospitalized in critical condition three days after she was knocked to the ground by robbers fleeing a Citrus Heights pharmacy.

The woman was entering the Rite Aid store in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard as robbers were running out of the store. One of the robbers ran into her, causing her to fall backward onto the ground. Surveillance video released by Citrus Heights police Thursday shows the others stepping over her as they fled.

The Rite Aid Corp. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Police received a 911 call about 5:50 p.m. Monday regarding a robbery at the pharmacy in the store and were told that a woman had been knocked down.

Officers learned that three males, all described as black and 18 to 20 years old, had entered the store and approached the pharmacy counter. They jumped over the counter and demanded various prescription drugs. Pharmacy employees, fearing for their safety, handed over the drugs, according to the news release.

As one of the robbers fled the store, he ran into the woman, who was coming in the door. Police said she was knocked unconscious when she fell, and when other people initially came to her aid, she had no pulse. Officers and fire personnel began life-saving measures, including CPR, and she was transported to a hospital.

Officers searched the area for the robbers but were unable to locate them.

Police reported that one of the robbers was wearing a black hooded zip-up-style sweatshirt, black gloves, and black and white shoes.

Another was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the number “100” across the chest, and blue jeans.

The third had medium-length “twists” in his hair, the news release said. He was wearing a blue, black and gray camouflage hooded zip-up-style sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the sides, and white and black shoes.

Investigators learned that the same individuals had entered and cased another pharmacy outside of Citrus Heights before the Rite Aid robbery, but left without committing a crime.

Anyone with information that would help identifying and locate the robbers is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the department’s crime tip line at 916-727-5524.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

